At least 8 people were killed and several injured after a tractor ferrying people from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad to Aligarh fell into a deep gorge in Sambhal district on Saturday. Giving more details about the incident, Circle Officer (CO) Gunnaur Shakeel Ahmed said, “The accident occurred at the t-point at Anupshahr road in Rajpura area when a vehicle carrying some people from Moradabad fell into a gorge. 8 people have been killed, while 5 got injured”. The officer also added that the injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for the treatment. Reportedly, these people were traveling to sell carpets in Aligarh.

Not only that, recently a similar accident took place in the state of Himachal Pradesh where a bus ferrying scores of people skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Nei-Neti area of Rajgarh subdivision in Sirmaur district on May 13, 2018. According to reports, 7 people were killed and several injured in an accident. The Ill-fated bus was on its way to Solan from Manva. After hitting the ground, the bus was torn into pieces.

