In an unfortunate incident, an 8-year-old died kid died in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura after he was caught in the crossfire between police and the alleged criminals on Wednesday evening. The boy was playing outside his home when the incident happened. Madhav Bhardwaj received a bullet in his head during the encounter by the Uttar Pradesh police in Mohanpura village. The incident occurred around 6 pm on Wednesday.

According to police, the alleged criminals were involved in a recent robbery and were hiding in the village. When three cops reached Mohanpura after getting a tip-off from the sources about the presence of alleged criminals in the area. During the encounter, a stray bullet hit Madhav. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. However, it is not clear whether Madhav died because of the bullet fired by the police or the one used by alleged criminals.

The boy’s grandfather said that policemen asked the alleged criminals to gather near a temple for a talk but suddenly the cops opened fire and his grandson got hit. “I froze for a moment. I was unable to understand what had happened. One of the cops took the child into his lap and ran towards a crossing. He yelled that he was taking the injured boy to the hospital,” Madhav’s grandfather Shiv Shankar told TOI.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Madhav’s family. The Yogi Adityanath government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the boy. The encounters by Uttar Pradesh police have risen despite notices from the National Human Rights Commission. According to reports, 33 criminals have been gunned down and 196 others wounded in 900 encounters since the Yogi government took over in March 2016. At least 212 policemen have also been injured during the exchange of fire.