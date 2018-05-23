In a fresh turn of events, Central Information Commission has received a plea with a difference where a man from Agra has asked the authorities to find his correct blood group. Rahul Chitra has filed a plea stating that he had undergone blood tests at 4 different pathological labs in the region and has got “completely different results”. Notably, the tests his RH factor was positive, while it was found negative in others.

Rhesus (Rh) factor is an inherited protein found on the surface of red blood cells. If a person’s blood has the protein, his/her Rh factor is positive, and if not, it’s Rh is negative. Rh positive is the most common blood type.

A report further suggests that MCI has rejected the plea of struggling Chitra saying it seeks to gather the opinion of the Central Public Information Officer “which is not covered under the definition of ‘information’ under the RTI Act”. The man has now moved to Central Information Commission. Narrating his ordeal, the man said that such negligence by the medical practitioner can cost his life. “If I need a blood transfusion in an emergency, which blood would be given to me?” Chitra asked during the hearing before Information Commissioner Yashovardhan Azad. Reportedly, the commissioner noted that the issue raised by the applicant was “serious in nature and pertains to Chitra’s life”.

Speaking to media, Commissioner Yashovardhan Azad said, “There is no clarity on Rahul Chitra’s blood group. It’s a serious question as to which blood group should be given to him in case of an emergency. It becomes even more important as the information sought is linked to his Right to Life”. He also rejected the MCI’s contention that the question did not come under the definition of “information” which could be sought under the RTI Act. The commission also concluded that AIIMS can do proper inquiry and inform the applicant.

