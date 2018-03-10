Voting on Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seats will be held tomorrow, on Sunday. Gorakhpur and Phulpur parliamentary seats were vacated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya respectively. Political pundits are expecting triangular faceoff after Mayawati's BSP extended its support to Samajwadi Party. The voting on both Lok Sabha seat by-poll will start at 7 am early morning and will end at 5 pm.

Uttar Pradesh is ready for a yet again political faceoff as voting on Phulpur and Gorakhpur seats will be held tomorrow. Gorakhpur, a bastion of Yogi Adityanath, who was also a Member of Parliament (MP) for 5 times from this seat before becoming Chief Minister of most populous state of the country. Phulpur Lok Sabha seat, which gets vacant after UP’s Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya resigned from the seat. Ruling BJP will try to regain both the seats back. The competition on both the seats has become interesting after Mayawati announced that his party, Bahujan Samaj Party will extend support to Samajwadi Party.

While on the other hand, Congress is contesting battle on its own. For smooth and peaceful elections, tight security arrangements have been made in both Lok Sabha seats and around 6,500 personnel of central armed para-military forces and have been deployed. It will be curious to see how successful political agreement between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party as they have joined hands to stop Bhartiya Janata Party. By poll of both UP’s Lok Sabha seats are important keeping in mind Lok Sabha elections going to hold next year, in 2019. As per details shared by Election Commission on its website, around 10 candidates are contesting from Gorakhpur seat while 22 candidates are in the fray from Phulpur. BJP has given tickets to Kaushalendra Singh Patel and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Phulpur and Gorakhpur respectively.

Congress has fielded Sureetha Kareem and Manish Mishra from Gorakhpur and Phulpur respectively. Pravin Nashid and Nagendra Singh Patel are contesting from Phulpur and Gorakhpur respectively on SP tickets. For last 5 terms, Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat was represented by UP’s CM Yogi Adityanath. Showing confident over BJP’s win on both seats, Adityanath has said that bye-elections are the rehearsal for 2019 Lok Sabha election. The voting on both Lok Sabha seat by-poll will start at 7 am early morning and will end at 5 pm.

Around 19.61 voters will use their adult franchise in Phulpur Lok Sabha set, while there are 19.49 lakh voters in Gorakhpur. Election Commission has also decided to webcast voting from 95 critical booths. There are 970 polling centres and 2,141 polling booths in Gorakhpur Lok Sabha. Similarly, there are 793 polling centres and 2,059 polling booths in Phulpur parliamentary constituency. To ensure free and fair elections, around 4,728 VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines will be used.

