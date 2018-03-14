The counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh by-election results has started today. The by-elections counting for 2 constituencies Gorakhpur and Phulpur was started at 8 AM and will the picture will be cleared within few hours. As of now, the counting is going on smoothly.

The counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh by-election results has started today. The by-elections counting for 2 constituencies Gorakhpur and Phulpur was started at 8 AM and will the picture will be cleared within few hours. As per the latest updates, a close battle is going on between Bharatiya Janata party, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. Earlier, Gorakhpur constituency was represented by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Phulpur was represented by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

As of now, the counting is going on smoothly as there is no news for any violence or EVM tempering. Arch rivals Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party are also in the race. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati are also monitoring the results closely as BJP crushed them last time

LIVE UPDATES: Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Araria by-election result 2018

13:51 PM— RJD leading by huge margin of 23,187 votes in #Araria

#Araria Lok Sabha by-poll: RJD leading by 23,187 with 3,33,050 votes, BJP trailing with 3,09,863 votes. — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2018

13:48 PM— Samajwadi Party leads in Phulpur Lok Sabha seat by 22,842 votes

#PhulpurByPoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 22,842 with 1,67,008 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 1,44,166 votes after 15th round of counting. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

13:46 PM— Celebrations begin for Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party workers play with gulal & celebrate as trends show their candidates leading in #Phulpur & #Gorakhpur by polls. pic.twitter.com/GNrxzdTzPq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

13:40 PM—Samajwadi Party leading by 15979 Gorakhpur

13:29 PM— Samajwadi Party holds the lead over BJP candidate in Gorakhpur

#Gorakhpur ByPoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 1,80,155 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 1,65,487 votes after 12th round of counting. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

13:26 PM— Prabhu Shri Ram bhi aapke khilaf hogaye: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena

Main ye nahi maanta ke SP-BSP gath-bandhan ne kaam kiya, main maanta hu ke prabhu Shri Ram ki sabse zyada ninda karne wale SP ke neta ke liye aapne jis din red carpet daala usi din prabhu Shri Ram bhi aapke khilaf hogaye: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena, on UP & Bihar Lok Sabha by-polls pic.twitter.com/y4ikoPbZhN — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2018

13:23 PM— End of 14th round of counting SP leading with 1,55,314 votes

#PhulpurByPoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading with 1,55,314 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 1,34,819 votes after 14th round of counting. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

13:15 PM— Samajwadi Party has tighten the grip in Gorakhpur

#Gorakhpur ByPoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 1,63,941 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 1,50,062 votes after 11th round of counting. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

#Gorakhpur ByPoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 1,33,565 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 1,20,917 votes after ninth round of counting. pic.twitter.com/lQNYzTpmk6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

13:12 PM— #Araria Rashtriya Janata Dal leading with 257180 votes

#Araria Lok Sabha: RJD leading with 257108 votes, BJP second with 244957 votes #BiharByPoll pic.twitter.com/ECB7SyZlhH — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2018

13:00 PM— BJP is being shown the door by the people: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress

People have spoken against the anti-farmer, anti-youth & anti-women policies of the govt, it is very clear that BJP is being shown the door by the people: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress, on UP & Bihar Lok Sabha by polls. pic.twitter.com/opAEkhsRTW — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2018

12:57PM— Samajwadi Party extends the lead with 10,598 over BJP at Gorakhpur

#Gorakhpur ByPoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with a margin of 10,598 with 1,19,427 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 1,08,829 votes after eighth round of counting. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

12:49 PM— SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 15,713 votes in Phulpur

#Phulpur ByPoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 15,713 votes with 122247 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 106534 votes after 11th round of counting. pic.twitter.com/KZKNwrRkZj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

12:46 PM— Following the trends of UP bypolls former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah has tweeted to back up leading candidates to beat BJP

12:43 PM—#BiharBypolls- Bharatiya Janata Party candidate leading in Bhabua

#BiharByPoll: BJP leading in Bhabua with 23,640 votes. RJD leading in Jehanabad with 32,554 votes. — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2018

12:40 PM— SP candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 89950 votes in Gorakhpur

#Gorakhpur ByPoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 89950 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 82811 votes after 6th sound of counting. pic.twitter.com/o99OpNy68m — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

12:36 PM— Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Uttam writes a letter to Election Commission of India, saying district administration is working towards making the BJP candidate win.

SP leader Naresh Uttam Patel writes to State Chief Election Officer stating people & media were removed from the counting center in Gorakhpur also alleged district administration is working towards making the BJP candidate win. pic.twitter.com/fx670V0v0m — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

12:35 PM— Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav confident about the victory in Gorakhpur and Phulpur

I think our margin of victory will be bigger in Gorakhpur than Phulpur, will win both comfortably: Ramgopal Yadav,SP MP #ByPoll pic.twitter.com/pNJr5AyVhb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

12:33 PM— #Gorakhpur ByPoll: SP’s Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 74,077 votes, BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 70,317 votes after fifth round of counting.

#Gorakhpur ByPoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 74,077 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 70,317 votes after fifth round of counting. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

12:31 PM— Uttar Pradesh Assembly adjourned after the ban over media reporting trends

12:28 PM— Samajwadi Party caders started celebrating as SP candidates are leading in both the constituency

Samajwadi Party and BSP workers celebrate as SP candidates lead on both Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats #ByPoll pic.twitter.com/9ONumgYcAV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

12:15 Pm— SP’s Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 59907 votes

#PhulpurByPoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 14,239 with 111668 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 97369 votes after ten rounds of counting. pic.twitter.com/N18jIkMNMi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

12:13 PM— Breaking News: Top Gorakhpur Official Bans Media From Entering Counting Centre

12:11 PM— BJp leading by 1749 votes after the end of 10th round

#BiharByPoll: BJP leading in Bhabua after 8th round of counting with 19,738 votes. RJD leading in Jehanabad after 10th round of counting with 29,551 votes. — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2018

12:04 PM— Araria Lok Sabha seat BJP take the lead, RJD on 2nd position

12:00 PM— Araria Bypolls- BJP leading with 4866 votes

11:53 Am— SP leading in #Gorakhpur by 1,533 votes after 3rd round.

#FLASH: #GorakhpurByPoll SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading by 1523 with 44,979 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 43,456 votes. pic.twitter.com/nqAqViuMlH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

11:50 AM — SP’s Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 12,231

#PhulpurByPoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 12,231 votes with 99,557 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 87,326 votes after eight round of counting. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

11:45 AM— Samajwadi Party candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad leading in Gorakhpur by 1523 with 44,979 votes, BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 43,456 votes.

#FLASH: #GorakhpurByPoll SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading by 1523 with 44,979 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 43,456 votes. pic.twitter.com/nqAqViuMlH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

11:42 AM—A slender 24 votes lead for SP in Gorakhpur

11:40 AM — BJP leads in #Araria by over 4,800 votes. BJP: 40567, RJD: 35701

11:40 AM— Samajwadi Party extends its lead to 8,199 votes in #Phulpur Lok Sabha seat after the 7th round of counting.

11: 37 AM— UttarPradeshBypolls: SP extends its lead to 8,199 votes in #Phulpur Lok Sabha seat after seventh round of counting.

11:34 AM — Samajwadi Party’s Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading the Phulpur seat by a big margin

#PhulpurByPoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 6931 votes with 54,562 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 47,631 votes. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

11:36 AM— Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Upendra Dutt Shukla is leading the Gorakhpur Bypoll results by 15577 votes

#GorakhpurByPoll: BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla leading with 15577 votes, SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad second with 13911 votes. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

(Copy updating…)

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App