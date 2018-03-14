The counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh by-election results has started today. The by-elections counting for 2 constituencies Gorakhpur and Phulpur was started at 8 AM and will the picture will be cleared within few hours. As per the latest updates, a close battle is going on between Bharatiya Janata party, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. Earlier, Gorakhpur constituency was represented by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Phulpur was represented by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

As of now, the counting is going on smoothly as there is no news for any violence or EVM tempering.  Arch rivals Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party are also in the race. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati are also monitoring the results closely as BJP crushed them last time

 

LIVE UPDATES: Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Araria by-election result 2018

13:51 PM— RJD leading by huge margin of 23,187 votes in #Araria   

13:48 PM— Samajwadi Party leads in Phulpur Lok Sabha seat by 22,842 votes

13:46 PM— Celebrations begin for Samajwadi Party

13:40 PM—Samajwadi Party leading by 15979 Gorakhpur 

13:29 PM—  Samajwadi Party holds the lead over BJP candidate in Gorakhpur 

13:26 PM— Prabhu Shri Ram bhi aapke khilaf hogaye: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena

13:23 PM— End of 14th round of counting SP leading with 1,55,314 votes

13:15 PM— Samajwadi  Party has tighten the grip in Gorakhpur    

13:12 PM— #Araria Rashtriya Janata Dal leading with 257180 votes

13:00 PM— BJP is being shown the door by the people: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress

12:57PM—  Samajwadi Party extends the lead with 10,598 over BJP at Gorakhpur

12:49 PM— SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 15,713 votes in Phulpur

12:46 PM—  Following the trends of UP bypolls former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah has tweeted to back up leading candidates to beat BJP

12:43 PM—#BiharBypolls- Bharatiya Janata Party candidate leading in Bhabua 

12:40 PM—  SP candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 89950 votes in Gorakhpur

 

12:36 PM— Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Uttam writes a letter to Election Commission of India, saying district administration is working towards making the BJP candidate win.

12:35 PM—   Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav confident about the victory in Gorakhpur and Phulpur 

12:33 PM— #Gorakhpur ByPoll: SP’s Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 74,077 votes, BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 70,317 votes after fifth round of counting.

12:31 PM— Uttar Pradesh Assembly adjourned after the ban over media reporting trends 

12:28 PM— Samajwadi Party caders started celebrating as SP candidates are leading in both the constituency 

12:15 Pm—  SP’s Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 59907 votes

12:13 PM— Breaking News: Top Gorakhpur Official Bans Media From Entering Counting Centre

12:11 PM— BJp leading by 1749 votes after the end of 10th round

12:04 PM— Araria Lok Sabha seat BJP take the lead, RJD on 2nd position   

12:00 PM— Araria Bypolls- BJP leading with 4866 votes

11:53 Am— SP leading in #Gorakhpur by 1,533 votes after 3rd round.

11:50 AM —  SP’s Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 12,231  

11:45 AM— Samajwadi Party candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad leading in Gorakhpur by 1523 with 44,979 votes, BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 43,456 votes.

11:42 AM—A slender 24 votes lead for SP in Gorakhpur 

11:40 AM — BJP leads in #Araria by over 4,800 votes. BJP: 40567, RJD: 35701

11:40 AM— Samajwadi Party extends its lead to 8,199 votes in #Phulpur Lok Sabha seat after the 7th round of counting.

11: 37 AM— UttarPradeshBypolls: SP extends its lead to 8,199 votes in #Phulpur Lok Sabha seat after seventh round of counting.

11:34 AM —  Samajwadi Party’s Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading the Phulpur seat by a big margin  

11:36 AM—  Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Upendra Dutt Shukla is leading the Gorakhpur Bypoll results by 15577 votes 

