Campaigning for the Gorakhpur by-poll, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at the Samajwadi Party, addressing the 16th and his last meeting in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, March 9, said that the Samajwadi Party has fielded an imported candidate and that the citizenry of UP does not want to see the rule of Aurangzeb in the state. Calling the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance as ‘opportunism’, Yogi Adityanath urged the people to cast their vote keeping in mind the achievements of his 11-month old government and the 4 years of the BJP-led Central government.

After splashing saffron colour in Tripura by defeating the perennial rule of the Left, the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to gear up for the by-election for the two Lok Sabha constituencies, Gorakhpur and Phulpur. Addressing the 16th and his last meeting in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, March 9, said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded an “imported candidate” and that the citizenry of UP does not want to see the rule of “Aurangzeb” in the state. Taking a dig at SP, he pointed out that against BJP local party worker Upendra Shukla, the SP “imported” its candidate, Nishad Party leader, Praveen Kumar Nishad.

On good governance and development which has been BJP’s main areas of concern and which has transcended its vote share in 21 Indian states, he said:”People do not want the rule of Aurangzeb in the state.” He said this while addressing a meeting in Nishad caste-dominated Unwal town, in Sehjanwa Assembly segment, where the BJP leader Uma Shankar Nishad was recently elected chairman of the local body. Calling the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance as ‘opportunism’, Yogi Adityanath urged the people to cast their vote keeping in mind the achievements of his 11-month old government, the new developments in UP and the 4 years of the Narendra Modi=led BJP government.

The unprecedented BSP-SP alliance perhaps shall increase the vote share in Sunday by-polls. The first and the last time the alliance took place in the year 1993 in the Assembly election just after the demolition of Babri Masjid, however, the alliance did not work after the so-called ‘Guest House’ incident occurred. Persisting with his barbs against the SP-BSP alliance, Uttar Pradesh CM asserted that under the previous regime, women, farmers, youths, traders felt insecure due to hooliganism, but the present government has ensured peace and harmony in the state with criminals being put behind bars.

