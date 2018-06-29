The Congress party in Uttar Pradesh was upset after scores of its members were caught cheating while appearing for the test to appoint party spokespersons. This test was reportedly conducted by UPCC. Candidates were asked to answer 14 questions. The kind of questions that were asked ranged from 'how many blocks are there in Uttar Pradesh' to 'what are the key points of failure of Yogi Adityanath government?

The Congress Party headed by Rahul Gandhi was left red-faced in Uttar Pradesh after its members didn’t vote for it in a test conducted to appoint party spokespersons. According to a report, the UP Congress Committee (UPCC) had on June 28, 2018, organised a test where the party members seeking appointment to the vacant post were made to answer 14 long questions. The kind of questions that were asked ranged from ‘how many blocks are there in Uttar Pradesh’ to ‘what are the key points of failure of Yogi Adityanath government?.

The report further suggests that soon after the test was over, the photograph of the question paper was released, its photos go viral on social media. As per sources, a couple of Congress leaders also took the help of internet for answering such basic questions in the examination hall to crack the question paper.

The report further suggests that around 70 party members sat for the written test and later appeared for the interview conducted by the UPCC. Interestingly, the members of the political outfit didn’t know earlier that the organisation will conduct such an exam for the post.

Scores of analysts stated that this question paper was formed in order to check the knowledge of the candidate about the corner of the state government. Not only that, the applicants were also asked to write about the previous Manmohan Singh government, top 2 headlines of the day on which Congress spokespersons can issue statements and failures of the ruling government in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress workers were also asked why they wanted to become spokespersons.

If one looks closely, the Congress Party had also organised a talent hunt in Madhya Pradesh to find the capable spokesperson for the party. The candidates filled their forms online and a team of experts from the capital were directed to visit the examination centre on the day of the test.

