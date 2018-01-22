In Uttar Pradesh, a farmer was crushed to death under his own tractor by a few loan recovery agents. As per reports, the agents had landed on farmer's land to seize the tractor after he had failed to pay his loan which he took from a private financer. While the agents were taking away the tractor, the victim tried every effort to stop him. Following a scuffle, the victim fell and the recovery agent crushed him with the tractor.

The deceased was later identified as 45-year-old Gyan Chandra. A few years back Chandra took a loan of Rs 5 lakh from a private financer and owed Rs 1, 25,000 to clear his loan debt. Gyan Chandra’s family said that he had already paid Rs 35,000 earlier in January and was a few weeks late in paying the due amount of Rs 90,000. The police have registered a case in the following matter. However, no arrests have been made so far in the case.

Talking to NDTV, Gyan Chandra’s brother Om Prakash said, “We had deposited Rs. 35,000 on January 10. My brother promised to pay the remaining amount soon. But they didn’t pay heed and snatched the keys. When they were driving away, one of the men pushed my brother and he fell in front of the tractor. He was crushed to death in front of our eyes.” We have filed a complaint with the police, he added. Commenting on the matter, a senior investigating police officer said that there was an argument between Gyan and the loan recovery agents which lead to a scuffle. “After the agents snatched the keys of the tractors, one of the agents pushed him in front of the tractor where he was crushed to death in front of his family members,” the officer added.

Gyan Chandra was taking care of his family of seven which included 5 girls. One of Chandra’s daughters also has speech and hearing difficulties. The following matter comes to light after UP government lead by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced loan waiver to help over 80 lakh farmers.