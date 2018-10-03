A 15-year-old girl was brutally beaten to death by 4 assailants for resisting molestation in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, October 3. The matter came to light after natives of the area noticed the girl's body hanging from a tress, which was done by the 4 assailants after killing her.

As per preliminary investigation, the UP police has nabbed the 3 accused in the murder case

In a horrific incident, a 15-year-old girl was brutally beaten to death by 4 assailants for resisting molestation in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district on Wednesday, October 3. Media reports say the assailants tried to thrash her brother as well while he was trying to rescue her. The incident took place when the girl was returning home after attending a school function. Reports further say that after thrashing the victim, the attackers then hung her body from a tree with the intention of sending across a message.

The matter came to light after natives of the area noticed the girl’s body hanging from a tress and immediately approached the local police. According to Additional Superintendent of police (ASP) Manipuri, OP Singh, the girl was returning to her house after attending a function at her school to mark the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

As per preliminary investigation, the UP police has nabbed the 3 accused in the murder case, which have been identified as Shivam, Mangal and Vikas, while is on a manhunt for the 4th accused.

Despite stringent laws against women crime, there have been innumerable rape and molestation cases across the country.

Earlier in September, a 15-year-old was gang-raped by 2 men in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, following which the girl committed suicide by hanging herself.

Recently a 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by 3 men after drugging her while she was on her way to a coaching centre in Harayana’s Rewari area.

