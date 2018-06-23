A leave application submitted by the police officer is doing rounds on social media. The police man urged his boss to give him as much as 10 days holiday so that he can expand his family. However, when the reporters asked the officials he quickly rubbished the application and said that he had asked for holidays for building his house. Sources suggest, the policeman has been sanctioned 10-day leave after all.

When the applicant Singh was confronted by a newspaper, he quickly responded and said that he has indeed applied for a leave but it was for building his house. He further said that he would be on leave from June 25, Monday. Sources within the department suggest that Singh’s initial application was the same which is doing rounds on social media. Then, after getting pressurised from the seniors, the application was changed and even the date and duration were altered from the original one.

This is not the first time that such an awkward incident has taken place. Recently, a police constable also requested his senior official of the department to grant him 10 days leave citing that his spouse might desert him if he did not get to spend enough time with her.

