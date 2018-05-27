In another case of dog menace, stray dogs were seen roaming freely in Hardoi's District Hospital. Speaking to media, the people at the medical center claims that hospital authorities are not making any efforts to curb this menace. Dr. SP Gautam, Chief Medical Officer said, "We have taken cognizance of it and have deployed staff to not let this happen again." Recently, feral stray dogs in Sitapur killed dozens of children in a vicious attack.

Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur has again hit the headline for the wrong reason, after a couple of stray dogs were spotted inside the premises of city’s Hardoi District Hospital wards. Narrating ordeal to media, patients at the hospital said, “We are scared, but if we complain to the staff, they say just shoo the dogs away by yourself.” When the reporters confronted the Chief Medical Officer on the issue, he assured that the authorities have deployed staff in order to curb the menace. “We’ve taken cognizance of it and have deployed staff to not let this happen”, the officer said.

On a closer look, the incident came to light just a few days after feral stray dogs killed as many as 12 children in the region. Speaking to media, State minister Suresh Kumar Khanna mindlessly stated that the government cannot be held responsible for such incidents.

As the government has turned a blind eye, people residing in the area have started killing the stray dogs. Pankaj Singh Gaur, a resident of Sitapur had earlier said that some of the dogs are lynched while a few are shot dead. “We are left with no option other than killing these dogs”.

“The administration is reticent towards the plight of people. The apathy is government officials and ministers could be gauged from the fact that minister in-charge of Sitapur Dr. Rita Bahuuna Joshi visited the city but did not meet the family who lost their kids to these dogs’ brutal attack. She came and attended some functions and left for Lucknow,” said struggling Pankaj Singh Gau, a resident of Sitapur.

Notably, following the rising panic and anger among the people in the district, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had formed a committee to look into the menace. “Effective action should be taken by forming joint teams comprising officials of the police department, animal health department, Nagar Palika and nagar panchayat. A team of experts from Lucknow and Bareilly should be called, and a probe is done,” Adityanath had said in a statement. He had visited Sitapur on May 18 and met the families of children who had been attacked by the feral dogs.

