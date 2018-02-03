The event ‘Ram Mandir Samasya aur Samadhan’ was organised by various outfits under the Akhil Bhartiya Samagra Vichar Manch and was held at Public Administration department of Lucknow University. Apart from IPS officer Surya Kumar Shukla, some Hindutva activists and members of Muslim wing of RSS were also present at the event.

IPS officer Surya Kumar Shukla in his defence has said his presence at the event was misinterpreted and the clip was selectively made viral

A senior police officer on Friday raked up a controversy after a video of him, in which he is heard saying that he will build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as soon as possible, went viral on social media. The officer heading the Uttar Pradesh Home Guard is captured taking a pledge to work for the early construction of Ram Mandir. In the 21-second video, Surya Kumar Shukla, Director General, Home Guard Headquarters, along with other people is seen taking a pledge to build the temple. “Aaj is karyakram ke dauran, hum sab ye sankalp lete hain ke jaldse jald Ram Mandir ka bhavya nirmaan ho… Jai Shri Ram (Today, at this programme, we take this pledge to build the Ram temple as soon as possible… Jai Shri Ram).”

The video, apparently, was shot during an event at Lucknow University on January 28. The event ‘Ram Mandir Samasya aur Samadhan’ was organised by various outfits under the Akhil Bhartiya Samagra Vichar Manch and was held at Public Administration department of Lucknow University. Apart from Surya Kumar Shukla, some Hindutva activists and members of Muslim wing of RSS were also present at the event. After the video created a social media buzz, the Uttar Pradesh government an inquiry into the matter.

Howwever, the IPS officer in his defence has said that his presence at the event was misinterpreted and the clip was selectively made viral. “As a responsible officer, we cannot say or do anything like this. It is being shown as though we are going for a forcible construction of a mandir. This is a misinterpretation,” Shukla told reporters. He also said that the video was shot to create an atmosphere of communal harmony and not for Ram Mandir construction.