In UP's Muzaffarnagar, a Dalit youth was assaulted by the activists of right-wing Hindu outfit, Hindu Vahini for allegedly splitting the posters of the Hindu gods. After the incident, a video of the assault went viral on the social media, which was recorded by the 4th accused. The victim has filed a complaint against 4 people in Purikaza police station of Muzaffarnagar. Anguished over the incident, Dalit community has threatened to launch an agitation against police.

Afer the incident, a video clip of the assault went viral on the social media. The video was recorded by the fourth accused. In the video, the victim wearing a black helmet lying on the ground can be clearly seen begging the assailants to stop beating him. After the complaint filed by the victim, the Muzaffarnagar Police lodged the FIR and initiated the probe. The case was registered against accused Rahul, Dhiraj, Jodha and Kaku under sections 307 of IPC and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anant Deo said, “We are speaking to the victim and his family members and the accused have been identified as three-four Gujjar residents of the area. The incident took place in the Purkazi police station area,”. Omvir Singh, SP City, Muzaffarnagar, said, “Our teams are conducting raids to nab the accused. One of them has been brought in for questioning and arrests will be made soon.”

A police officer of the Purikaza Police station said they are investigating the incident was linked to another incident a month ago, which too was recorded circulated on social media platforms. “In that incident, gods were being ridiculed,” the officer said.