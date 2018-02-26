An FIR was registered in Cyber Cell of Lucknow after the members of a WhatsApp group stated that they received an invitation to join a group named 'Lashkar-e-Taiba' on the messaging platform, WhatsApp. Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) one of the largest and most active Islamic terrorist militant organisations in South Asia, operating terrorist activities mainly from Pakistan. After the matter was registered the authorities were pressed into action following which it was found that the group 'Lashkar-e-Taiba' was created by a Class 9 boy from Rajasthan.

The state of Uttar Pradesh, ruled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was currently in the news after several criminals from various parts of the state willingly came forward and surrendered themselves to the Uttar Pradesh Police to avoid getting killed in an encounter.

The organisation is said to be headed by Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who was also declared a terrorist by the United Nations.

The boy is said to be a resident of Bhilwada district. After the matter was reported, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) was alerted to keep an eye on the case. Meanwhile, further disclosing the matter, the UP Police said that they have registered a case in the matter after receiving a complaint from the youth. The police further added that the cyber crime cell in the state will be conducting an investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, it still remained unknown what action was taken against the Class 9 student who had created the WhatsApp group.

