Uttarkashi Police Urges Devotees to Postpone Yamunotri Yatra Amid Crowded Conditions

As the revered Char Dham Yatra commences, the Uttarkashi police have issued a warning concerning the overcrowding at Yamunotri, cautioning that further devotees could pose safety risks. They have requested worshippers to consider postponing their pilgrimage to Yamunotri for May 12.

In a statement posted on their official social media platform, the Uttarkashi Police emphasized, “Today, a sufficient number of devotees have reached Shri Yamunotri Dham as per its capacity. Now, sending more devotees is risky.”

Continuing their advisory, the police urged, “All the devotees who are planning to visit Yamunotri today are kindly requested to defer their Yamunotri Yatra for today.”

Furthermore, the Uttarkashi police outlined their efforts to manage traffic and ensure security along the route to Yamunotri Dham. They disclosed, “SP Uttarkashi Shri Arpan Yaduvanshi has arrived at Yamuna Valley to oversee traffic and security arrangements for the Yamunotri Dham Yatra route. He will be monitoring the arrangements on the road at midnight to ensure systematic traffic management and address any potential traffic congestion.”

Additionally, to facilitate safe passage for pilgrims, the police have implemented a gate/one-way system on narrow and sensitive routes. They also shared, “On the Yamunotri walking route, horses, mules, and dandi-kandi are being operated through a rotation system.”

Meanwhile, the inaugural day of the Char Dham Yatra witnessed over 29,000 devotees paying homage at Kedarnath Dham. The State Information Department reported, “The Char Dham Yatra commenced in Uttarakhand on May 10. For the last two days, all three Dhams including Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri have been bustling. On the first day, a record number of more than 29 thousand pilgrims from India and abroad visited Kedarnath Dham.”

The Char Dham Yatra, deeply rooted in Hindu spirituality, unfolds as a journey of devotion and introspection, traversing the sacred realms of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, ultimately offering spiritual rejuvenation and divine communion to pilgrims.

