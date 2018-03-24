To aware people about safe driving and obey traffic rules, Vadodara Police is running a creative campaign on social media sites with support of internet sensation and Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier on safe driving. Police is promoting the campaign with posters of Malayalam actress. Using a picture of Oru Adaar Love actress Vadodara police made a picture and shared the message, accident happens in the wink of an eye “Drive carefully, without distraction.”

Vadodara Police is running a creative campaign on social media sites with the support of internet sensation and Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier on safe driving. Vadodara police has started an awareness campaign to obey traffic rules which is promoted with posters of winking eye girl. Police has taken the support of Priya Prakash Varrier’s winking eye, saying “accident happens at a wink of an eye”. The hashtag #TrafficEkSanskar is also trending on the internet as hundreds of people gave thumbs up to it.

Priya Prakash Varrier who became an overnight star is also supporting the campaign to drive safe. She became popular with video of winking eye, which was viewed by millions of people. The video was actually a part of a song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Malayalam movie Oru Adaar love. Priya is currently graduating in (B.Com.) from Vimala College, Thrissur. In 2017, she began her career as a model and performed several modeling assignments and has also taken part in many beauty pageants. Priya in 2018 appeared in the Tamil music video Nee Vaanam Naan Mazahai. She also got a quick break in Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love.

