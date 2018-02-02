Delhi Metro Rail Co-operation (DMRC) has schedule to undertake maintenance work on the coming Sunday, due to which the Blue line metro (Yamuna Bank-Vaishali ) will be affected. Commuters who travel by this Metro have to wait little longer than regular days. DMRC official told reporters that train services between Yamuna Bank and Vaishali Metro stations of Blue Line will be run on single line for two hours only.

Passengers travelling between Yamuna Bank and Vaishali by Metro will have to wait for trains a little longer than usual on Sunday. Delhi Metro official said it has scheduled maintenance work on the stretch that afternoon. “To undertake planned track maintenance work, train services between Yamuna Bank and Vaishali Metro stations of Blue Line will be run on a single line for two hours only on Sunday,” a Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) statement said.

The maintenance work will be done between 12.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. As a result, train services will be provided at a frequency of around 15 minutes instead of seven minutes as per the Sunday timetable. DMRC said the work cannot be done at night “due to ambient temperature constraints”. Services on the Blue Line from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre will continue as usual.

Blue line metro is the longest route among all metro lines and Yamuna bank is one of the major stations where hundreds of commuters interchange the train for Noida and Vaishali.

