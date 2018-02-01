In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old student was killed after a gas balloon cylinder had exploded during school sports day. The incident took place in Tamil Nadu's Vellore. An initial investigation in the case has been initiated but it is not clear yet how the gas cylinder had exploded. Meanwhile, the police are on the lookout for Ganapathy, a gas balloon seller who fled from the spot after the explosion.

A 17-year-old student’s life ended in a tragedy after a school-boy lost his life during the sports day. The incident took place during school’s sports when a gas balloon cylinder exploded. While one student succumbed to his injuries in this tragic incident and also left another student grievously injuring. The incident happened in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district. According to reports, the school had organised a sports day at a private ground for students of Class 6 to 12. The school had engaged a gas balloon seller to provide balloons for the drill. While an initial investigation has been initiated in the case, the police said that the cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, police are on the lookout for Ganapathy, a gas balloon seller who fled from the spot after the explosion.

Not a first time when students have lost their lives in school due to such fatal incidents. Previously, several cases have surfaced when students’ life has ended in a tragedy while they were present in their school campus. Previously, a number of times, fatal cases have surfaced when children lost their lives by falling into septic tanks inside school premises, raising concern on the security of students inside the school campuses.

Earlier in November 2017, a 3-year-old boy had lost his life after allegedly falling into a sump tank in a play school in Malkajgiri’s Sivapuri Colony. According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday (November 14). The police which reached the spot after it was reported about the incident.