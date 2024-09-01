Vijayawada Flooded As Budameru Vagu River Swells After Heavy Rains

The Budameru Vagu river, also known as the 'Sorrow of Vijayawada,' is in spate following heavy rains, leading to a flood-like situation in various parts of the city. Aerial visuals from Vijayawada show rainwater filling several areas of the city.

#WATCH Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: Due to heavy rains, the Budameru Vagu river is in spate, leading to a flood-like situation in various parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/SKKu4bx4q9 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2024

Depression Moves North-West, Causing Continued Rainfall

The depression over the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, which has been causing rainfall for the past two days, has moved north-westwards to cross the southern state’s coast near Kalingapatnam on Sunday, said the weather department.

Heavy rainfall on Sunday led to severe flooding in the Rama Krishna Puram area of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, submerging houses and cars.

Rescue and Relief Operations Underway

Police and NDRF teams have initiated rescue and relief operations, relocating affected residents to rehabilitation centres.

The IMD has issued a weather warning for the next five days, forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for Sunday. For the following four days, isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning.

Forecast and Alerts

Srinuvas, IMD, Visakhapatnam, said, “The depression is over South Odisha and adjoining South Chhattisgarh and north Andhra Pradesh coast… it is likely to move in a west-northwest direction further and gradually weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area… under the influence of this depression, coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive widespread rain in the next 24 hours also… we have issued red alerts in some districts…”

Fatalities and Damage Reported

On Saturday, a house in Mogalrajapuram collapsed due to a rock falling from a hill, resulting in the death of a woman. Two other women were hospitalized, and their condition was said to be stable. Officials reported that the house collapse occurred amid heavy rainfall.

Government Response

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on Saturday, instructing officials to remain vigilant and alert in rain-affected areas. He also directed the declaration of school holidays in regions experiencing heavy rainfall, the installation of warning boards near overflowing streams and rivers, and the issuance of alert messages to mobile phones.

Naidu warned of potential hazards, including falling power lines and trees due to strong winds and rain.

“The Budameru Canal’s waters have spread to this area, causing a huge problem. Thousands of people are stranded in their homes and on rooftops. I will monitor the situation hourly and stay here to oversee the efforts. This disaster is a result of natural causes and the previous government’s neglect of the Budameru Canal. All rescue teams are being mobilized, and the government will make every effort to assist. Food and essential supplies will be delivered to the public by boat. We will also use boats to evacuate those in need of medical assistance. Helpline numbers will be provided to the public, and I will oversee the entire operation. We will organize more boats and bring in additional NDRF teams,” Naidu said.

Parts of Vijayawada and Warangal in Telangana were affected by rain on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in several areas.

