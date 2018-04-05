In protest against killings of terrorists and civilians in recent south Kashmir encounters, students from various colleges and educational institutions hit the streets. Masked stone pelters attacked the security personnel and raised pro-freedom slogans. However, no loss of property and life was reported. Talking about clashes, CRPF IG, Ravideep Sahi said the students tried to torch the police morcha. Yesterday, on March 4, two jawans were mowed down by CRPF vehicle after protestors attacked the security personnel vehicles.

Three days after encounters in Shopian and Anantnag districts, violent clashes on Thursday shook Kashmir valley. In protest against the killings of militants and civilians, a various group of students took to the streets in south Kashmir. Stone pelters with mask attempted to set ablaze police and security personnel vehicles. The protestors also lobbed some explosive material inside the bunker at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Stadium located in state’s capital Srinagar. Shouting pro-freedom and pro-Zakir Musa slogans, students of a government women college, Amar Singh Collge, Bemina Degree College hit the streets against the killings at Lal Chowk. At various places, students clashed with security personnel tried to stop them.

Police retaliated with the lathi charge and used fire smoke shells to maintain the law and order. No loss of life and property was reported. The protests come 4 days after shutdown and authorities lifted restrictions against the killings of terrorists in recent encounters. Talking about the clashes, Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Ravideep Sahi said the protestors tried to burn a police morcha. He added, “There was morcha which they tried to torch. There are no injuries reported. We always show maximum retrain.” Yesterday, on April 4, at least 2 CRPF jawans were mowed down by CRPF vehicle after stone pelters attacked the paramilitary force vehicle. The incident took place on late Wednesday at Hillar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kokernag, near 85 km from the state capital Srinagar.

#JammuAndKashmir: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Devraj Anbu visited Kashmir to review the security situation there. pic.twitter.com/6xHFC0hjx4 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

J&K: Clash between students of Amar Singh College and Police personnel in Srinagar earlier today. Protesters pelted stones. Teargas shells were fired by Police. The students were protesting over civilian deaths in Shopian Police encounter last week pic.twitter.com/SvcKueN7Q0 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

Following stone pelting by locals, a paramilitary force vehicle’s run over 2 CRPF jawans after its driver lost control. Following the incident, they were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared both of them dead. Continous violent protests have erupted in the valley after Army and para-military forces successfully neutralised around 20 terrorists in the encounters conducted in the two south Kashmir districts – Shopian and Anantnag.

