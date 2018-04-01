After a class 9 student named Binto cimnmted suicide on Saturday Members of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) allegedly protested outside the school premises and damaged the property. According to the deceased's father, he was quite sad because the school refused to promote him in class 10 as he scored poor marks in grade 9.

Members of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) allegedly protested on Sunday, April 1, after Binto, a Class 9 student of Crossroads School, Pampady in Kerala committed suicide. The family of the victim alleged that the school management refused to him to next class, which lead to such an extreme step. He committed suicide on Saturday night. According to the deceased’s father, he was quite sad because the school refused to promote him in class 10 as he scored poor marks in grade 9. After the incident, members of Students’ Federation of India, barged into the campus and allegedly damaged the school property.

In order to control the violent protesters, police had to resort to lathi charge. Meanwhile, Binto’s father said that the school threatened to remove his son, the management rejected the allegations. The school told the media, that the management of the school never threatened the boy over class promotion. However, the administration accepted that according to passing rules, those who score below 40% in class 9 would not be promoted to class 10. According to passing rules, those who score below 40% in class 9 would not be promoted to class 10. The members of the left-affiliated student’s body, SFI has demanded a special investigation into the suicide incident.

According to a report published by IndiaSpend, in 2015, the number of student suicides stood at 8,934. There are many factors that contribute to the high number of suicide rates among young students, such as- failure in examination, career crisis, family issues, sexual harassment, psychological instability, relationship issues among others. Sikkim is India’s 3rd richest state (after Delhi and Chandigarh), by per capita income, and its literacy rate is India’s seventh highest.

