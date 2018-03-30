In a shameful picture capturing apathy of doctor has surfaced from Sultanpur, which shows the foot of a man separated in an accident kept between his legs at the district hospital. Reports said the foot was allegedly kept for a long time in the same condition and was later removed after people started taking photos.

A few days ago, Jhansi medical college in Uttar Pradesh gave a fair idea about operating standards in government hospitals and the apathy of doctors when it comes to treating a patient. Another shameful picture capturing similar inhumanity has surfaced from Sultanpur, which shows the foot of a man separated in an accident kept between his legs at the district hospital. Reports said the foot was allegedly kept for a long time in the same condition, and was later removed after people started taking photos. The patient was later rushed to the operation theatre where doctors attended to him.

Reports said the incident took place around 7.30pm on Tuesday. The man had met with a severe accident near Karodia railway crossing where his left foot got separated in the mishap. The man, Atul Kumar Pandey, 48, was rushed to the nearest district hospital where medical apathy took over and came into the spotlight. Initially, doctors started ignoring the patient for long hours and then keeping his dismembered foot in a condition, which was totally inhuman. “He was brought in that condition but was given best treatment,” the Chief Medical Superintendent said.

Sultanpur: Foot of a man separated in an accident kept b/w his legs by doctors at district hospital, allegedly for a long time, was removed after people started taking photos.Chief Medical Superintendent says, 'He was brought in that condition but was given best treatment'(28.03) pic.twitter.com/ZCdYdCHeYN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 30, 2018

This was not the first incident of callousness shown by state government medical personnel that has been surfaced in Uttar Pradesh. Previously, a patient’s amputated leg was used as a pillow in Jhansi medical college. In another bizarre incident, eye surgeries were carried out in a state-run hospital in the torchlight. The community health centre in Nawabganj carried out 32 eye surgery procedures in the torchlight. After the incident came to light, the Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh fired the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Unnao.

