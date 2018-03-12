During the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital, Delhi police reacted and treated the citizens brutally. The shopkeepers were harshly beaten up and slapped before the shops were sealed. The scenes were same in most of the areas of Delhi, where police forcefully pulled out people and MCD officials sealed their shops. MCD is sealing the properties in residential areas which are being used for commercial use.

During the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital, Delhi police reacted and treated the citizens brutally. The shopkeepers were harshly beaten up and slapped before the shops were sealed. The videos that are doing round on the internet have shown the cruel side of the Delhi Police. The viral videos show, how Delhi Police also treated the women in a bad manner. The police slapped and beat up the owners of the shops, who were protesting against sealing drive. The scenes were same in most of the areas of Delhi, where police forcefully pulled out people and MCD officials sealed their shops.

Following the orders of Supreme Court MCD is shutting down the commercial shops running in residential areas. However, people of Delhi and owners of the shops are protesting against this as the shops are the source of income and livelihood for them. The video shows that how people of Delhi are mistreated and no administration is there to help them.

Municipal Cooperation of Delhi (MCD) officers are sealing the shops that are currently running in the residential areas of Delhi.

