In an incident of extreme brutality by Delhi traffic police, a video has surfaced on social media in which two Delhi traffic police officials can be clearly seen thrashing a bike rider. Police have claimed that he was riding a bike without a helmet and tried to escape the spot when asked about the papers. Delhi traffic police have issued a statement in this matter to clear their stand.

In a horrific incident, extreme brutality by Delhi traffic police has caught on camera. The incident took place near the Patel Nagar metro station a few days back. During their routine patrolling, police officials spotted a person riding a bike without wearing a helmet along with his wife pillion rider. Citing traffic violation, police personnel asked the bike rider to pay challan but he denied and tried to escape the spot, claims police. Unhappy with his reaction, traffic cops got angry over him and started chasing him and finally manages to stop him.

Following the chase, police officials started thrashing him, dragged the biker on the road and started landing blows on him. Anguished over the police personnel treatment, rider’s wife tried to stop police officials from beating her husband and asked them for mercy. In the video, she can be clearly seen screaming at one of the police officials. The man got unconscious after the brutal treatment by the Delhi traffic police. A person standing nearby captured the whole incident on his mobile phone. Delhi police have issued a statement after the matter being reported to clear their stand.

Special Commissioner Traffic police Dependra Pathak said, “The video was recorded at the Patel Nagar metro station. The man who can be seen beaten by the police didn’t’ have the bike papers and after police stopped him, he tried to escape the spot.” Following the incident, Delhi traffic cops dialled the 100 and asked police officials to reach the spot with the PCR. Delhi police have issued a statement that the biker was at fault, as he violated traffic rules and have claimed that the biker slapped a traffic police constable.

