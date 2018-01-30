In another incident of public apathy, a man fell from the third floor of a building in Kochi but nobody came to his aid for at least 15 minutes. When a woman, lawyer by profession, saw the helpless man lying in a pool of blood on the side of the road, she immediately rushed to him and pushed the people around to help him.

Some of the bystanders even poked him to check if he is alive or not but just couldn't extend a helping hand to him

Everyone seeks a Good Samaritan but the bitter reality is they are not just willing to be one. When a person falls prey to a calamity of nature, he seeks all kind of help possible but when his turn of providing help comes, he gets stuck in the antipathetic web of ifs and buts. In one such incident of sheer public apathy, a man on Saturday fell from the third floor of a building in Kochi and nobody came to help him for at least 15 minutes. It should be noted that throughout those 15 minutes, he was surrounded by bystanders.

Saji, a 46-year-old who hails from Thrissur, was staying at third floor in a lodge located near Padma Junction in Kochi, Kerala. The incident happened on Saturday evening around 6:30 PM when he was standing near a window of the lodge. Saji fainted and fell from the corridor of the lodge landing at the curbside of the road. People around the area surrounded him and kept looking at his condition without willing to provide any help. Some of them even poked him to check if he is alive or not but just couldn’t extend a helping hand to him.

When a woman, lawyer by profession, saw the helpless man lying in a pool of blood on the side of the road, she immediately rushed to him and pushed the people around to help him. Kochi-based Ranjini after successfully saving the man spoke to media, she said, “The man was severely injured. He was bleeding but still breathing. So I did not think twice. I along with my daughter pleaded for help from people to take him to a hospital at the earliest.”

According to sources, the man was rushed to a nearby hospital in Ernakulam district but was later shifted to a speciality hospital in Kottayam where he is currently undergoing treatment.