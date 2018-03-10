In a video surfaced online, a leopard strayed into the housing colony in the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in Palhar Nagar on Friday, March 9. As per reports, it attacked and injured three people before it was captured by the forest officials. The incident came to light when the videos and images caught by the residents were gone viral online.

In a frightening incident surfaced on Friday, March 9, a leopard attacked and injured three people after it strayed into the housing colony in the city of Indore in India’s central state of Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in Palhar Nagar on the Friday morning when a leopard entered an under-construction building and a residential building and triggered panic among the resident before it was captured by the forest officials. The incident came to light when the videos and images caught by the residents were gone viral online.

In the video surfaced online, the leopard can be seen entering into the residential area. After getting aware of the leopard’s presence, the situation in the colony went chaotic. In the video, forest officials can be spotted trying to catch the wild creature. The residential people were also helping the officials, which actually made the situation worst. After being frightened, the leopard became aggressive. In the video clip, the leopard can be spotted attacking a man and then enter into a nearby building. As per the report, it also took shelter in an under-construction building and attacked another forest official when tried to be caught with the help of a net.

Reportedly, the animal was first tried to shot with a stun gun. Two pellets were shot but both of them missed the target. Finally, the third hit the leopard and made it unconscious. Surprisingly, the tranquillizer used in the process was not enough for the leopard, thus it was shot again when tried to escape and was finally made unconscious. After this, the leopard was finally put into the cage and was carried away from the locality.

