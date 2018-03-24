Congress President Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the stage to click a selfie with one of his followers at Maharani's Arts College for Women in Mysuru. The incident happened when Rahul was addressing thousands of party carders on his visit to Karnataka. During the interaction with students present at the public gathering, a student requested him to take a selfie. In reply, Rahul stepped down the stage clicked a picture with his follower.

On Saturday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi stepped down of the stage to click a selfie with one of his follower at Maharani’s Arts College for Women in Mysuru. Congress chief got off the stage for a picture as a student requested him for a selfie during his address. The incident happened when Rahul was addressing thousands of party carders on his visit to Karnataka. At the time when Rahul was interacting with the students present there, a student requested him for a picture. ‘Sir my request is I want to take a selfie with you!,’ she said.

In reply to her request, Congress chief gets off the stage and posed for a selfie with a student. This was not the 1st time that Rahul fulfilled the wish of her followers, earlier during Gujarat elections campaign same incident happened when a female follower requested him for a picture from the crowd and he clicked a photo with her. Few hours before, Congress president visited the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru. He was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and few other state unit leaders.

#WATCH: Rahul Gandhi gets off the stage, poses for a selfie with a student after she said, 'Sir my request is I want to take a selfie with you!' The Congress President is at an interaction with students at Maharani's Arts College for Women in Mysuru #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/SeghSlyywd — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018

Hundreds of Congress workers gathered around the temple to welcome the Congress president. Rahul was welcomed by the priest of the temple in the traditional way with a garland (Mala) and Tilak. The Congress president offered prayers. Rahul Gandhi also addressed a public gathering in Maharani’s Arts College for Women in Mysuru, where he spoke of his party’s achievements and sought their votes for the Congress in the assembly elections due later this year.

