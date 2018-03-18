A viral video has surfaced online in which a party leader was dancing with a female performer and was throwing away the bundle of notes on her. According to reports, the video was recorded during a wedding ceremony at Fatehpuri in Bihar's Gopalganj district on March 10.

In another embarrassment to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a viral video has surfaced online in which a party leader was dancing with a female performer and was throwing away the bundle of notes on her. According to reports, the video was recorded during a wedding ceremony at Fatehpuri in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on March 10. The RJD leader that has been featured in the video is identified as Arun Dadpuri. After making headlines over the viral video, the RJD leader has refused to make any comments on the video. The video has left RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and other party members red-faced.

As per reports, a dance performance was arranged at the wedding ceremony in Gopalganj. During the dance performance, Dadpuri went on the stage and started dancing along with the performer. In the viral video, Dadpuri can be seen dancing with the female dancer. He is also seen making obscene gestures at the female performer. While enjoying the dance performer, the RJD leader also showers currency notes at the female performer. Suddenly, he lifts her up in his arms and lets her go only after people start objecting his inappropriate gesture. Reports also added that a few gunshots were also fired as part of celebratory firing and the sound of shots can also be heard in the background of the video.

As per the reports, Dadpuri is a member of the observation and monitoring committee of RJD and the vice president of the Fatehpur block. The video has emerged a few days after the RJD emerged victorious in Arraria Lok Sabha as well as Jehanabad by-elections in Bihar.

