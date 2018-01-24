Twitter users were not pleased after a Kashmiri youth performed a life-threatening stunt on the railway tracks. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah condemned the stunt while sharing the video on his Twitter handle. He captioned it "There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can’t believe the stupidity of these young men." After Abdullah's comment, a torrent of comments poured in from various users who slammed the act and called out police to arrest such youth.

They say it is a very thin line that separates an act of bravery and stupidity from each other. People do creative and innovative things to gain recognition while there are some who just do outright idiotic acts. Recently, a video has surfaced on social media where a Kashmiri youth can be seen performing a life-threatening stunt at the railway tracks. Unsurprisingly, rather than lauding his stunt, the concerned viewers have appealed the administration to take strict action against such youngsters.

In the 40-second long video, a phiran-clad youth can be clearly seen lying on the railway tracks as the train approaches him from distance. In a couple of seconds, the passenger train passes over him in extremely high speed as he lay glued to the tracks. After completing his stunt, the youth gets up and walks towards the camera raising his arms in celebration. The ones filming him also lionise him for his stunt.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah condemned the stunt while sharing the video on his Twitter handle. He captioned it “There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can’t believe the stupidity of these young men.” After Abdullah’s comment, a torrent of comments poured in from various users who slammed the act and called out police to arrest such youth.

There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can’t believe the stupidity of these young men. pic.twitter.com/83lLWanozR — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 23, 2018

Rather madness. The law enforcing authorities must take action against such people. Tantamount to attempted suicide (Section 309 of RPC). We lose our youth to violence, traffic accidents and other mishaps on daily basis. Can't afford further loss. — YusufJameelیوسف جمیل (@jameelyusuf) January 23, 2018

Straight from the railway tracks , this guy should be admitted into the psych ward ! So disturbing and def not brave ! — vedika sud (@vedikas) January 24, 2018

the said stupid youth is rejoicing as if he has won the medal.shud b booked so that others will tske cue — Mudasir (@Mudasir54968885) January 23, 2018

This act is haram in islam,this is equal to commit suicide, which is strongly prohibited,please don't courage such people's — Ghulam Muhammad (@gmlone1996) January 24, 2018

These type of pple should be sent tk mental asylum — arun sang (@arun_sang) January 23, 2018

Earlier in 2017, it was reported that India had the highest number of selfie-related deaths in the world. In a span of 18 months, a total of 127 deaths while attempting to take a selfie were reported and out of which 76 came from India alone. The craze among youth to take audacious selfies has become such a menace for the administration that as per The Times of India, Mumbai Police is considering to designate 15 particularly dangerous sites in the city as ‘selfie-free points’.