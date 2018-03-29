A video posted on YouTube by a leading news agency captured the exact moment when the monstrous force of the water tossed the Mahindra Bolero in the air and sent it nearly 10 feet up. According to a report, the video is from Chikoowadi in Borivali West where a 72-inch water pipeline exploded on Monday night leaving the road stuck for several hours.

In the video, residents of the area can be seen wading through knee- to ankle-deep water while trying to move their vehicle to drier areas. One can see a person trying to move his car to dry land when a Mahindra Bolero has been flopping on the thrust of the gushing pipe under it. Suddenly, as the pipe gave way with extreme force, the white Bolero can be seen being tossed up to a height that shocks everyone present there. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the water shot up to a height of at least two floors. In the video, it is clearly visible that the explosion of water made by the broken pipeline left Mumbaikars stunned. People can also be seen recording videos and capturing pictures of the extraordinary sight on their mobile phones.

According to a report, the video is from Chikoowadi in Borivali West where a 72-inch water pipeline exploded on Monday night leaving the road stuck for several hours. The pipe was later repaired by officials from the hydraulic department on Tuesday around 5pm and the water supply was restored by Wednesday morning.

