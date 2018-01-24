As a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Chaibasa scam case on Wednesday in Ranchi, Lalu's son and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said the RJD will go to the High Court, and if needed approach the apex court.

The RJD on Wednesday said it will go to the High Court, and if needed approach the apex court, against the special CBI court verdict convicting party chief Lalu Prasad in the third fodder scam case. “The CBI court’s conviction is neither final nor the last. We will challenge the verdict in the High Court,” Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said.

He was speaking after Lalu Prasad along with another former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra was convicted by the Special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Ranchi in connection with fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa Treasury in 1992-1993. It was alleged that the Rs 33.67 crore was withdrawn on fake allotment letters. This is the third fodder scam case in which the RJD chief has been convicted.

Tejashwi Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister and younger son of Lalu Prasad, told media that if needed the party will approach the Supreme Court for justice. “We will go to the apex court for justice to Laluji, who is the people’s hero and icon of social justice.”Tejashwi Yadav said: “Laluji lives in the hearts of crores of people, not only in Bihar but across the country and abroad. Laluji may be behind the bars after being framed under a conspiracy by his rivals, mainly the BJP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also JD-U president.

RJD will go to the people because their decision is bigger than any decision.” “We all know that BJP has been conspiring against Laluji but we have full confidence in the judiciary, and Laluji will get justice soon,” he added. Lalu Prasad is currently lodged in a jail in Ranchi after being convicted in a fodder scam case last December.