In Midnapore extortion case, West Bengal's Crime Investigation Department (CID) has issued an arrest warrant order against the former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh and her bodyguard Sujit Mondal. CID had already arrested two police officers involved in the case, after which the court sent both of them to the police custody for 6 days.

Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police has issued an arrest warrant against the former Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Bharati Ghosh, to arrest her in the connection with an extortion case. Midnapore’s Ghatal district court issued the warrants against the Ghosh and her personal bodyguard, Sujit Mondal, who is also accused with her in the extortion case. According to the police reports, Ghosh and Mondal might be hiding somewhere in north India, trying to escape from the police.

In the same case, CID had already arrested inspector Shubhankar De and sub-inspector Chitta Pal. After which, police produced both of them in the Ghatal court, which sent them to police custody for 6 days. During the hearing, CID requested the court for 14 days custody. In the alleged extortion case, both the police officials were in charge of the Ghatal police station. As another police officer Rajsekhar Pyne is involved in the case, police conducted the searches, raids at his residence during the daytime.

“CID teams have spread out beyond the state borders for taking legal action,” said a CID statement issued by deputy inspector general (operations), Nishat Parvez. Chadan Maji, a resident of Daspur in West Midnapore district, filed a petition alleging extortion, intimidation and cheating in the court. After which, Ghatal court issued investigation orders to the CID team.

After holding the post for 6 years, former SP of West Midnapore district Bharati Ghosh resigned from the post on Dec 27 last year because she got transferred to the less important position of the commanding officer of West Bengal armed police. Ghosh was close to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “In earlier searches, about Rs, 40 lakh of cash and unaccounted wealth was seized from the residence of De and Rs 16 lakh cash was seized from the residence of Pal,” said Parvez.