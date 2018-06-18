A mother in West Bengal’s Hooghly district was accidentally shot by her daughter after she gave her a pistol mistaking it for a toy. The report suggests that the woman found the loaded pistol inside the garden of her house and gave it to the minor to play. Police have initiated a probe into the matter and have detained the girl for further questioning.

A teenager in Hooghly district of West Bengal on June 17, 2018, accidentally shot her mother while playing with the loaded gun. According to a report, the critically injured mother gave the daughter pistol mistaking it for a toy. The police found the pistol in a garden outside their house at Arambag’s Khanakul area.

According to the police report, the injured mother was immediately rushed to Arambag Hospital for the treatment. Her condition is said to be critical. The girl has been detained for further investigation and questioning. The girl is in a state of shock after she accidentally shot her mother with the bullet inside a room, the police said.

The police officer having the knowledge of the matter said that they have initiated a probe on how the pistol came to be in the garden.

A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh in May 208, where a groom was accidentally shot dead by his friend during a wedding ceremony. The man, identified as Sunil Verma was sitting on the floor with a group of his friends. In the viral video, the groom named as Sunil Verma, 25-year-old is seen holding his chest all of sudden, before he could realise what has happened to him, and he fell down and died on the spot. Because of the loud music playing in the background during the function, no one could hear the gunfire voice and were not able to understand what happened to him. The guest rushed towards the groom who was declared dead soon by the hospital authorities.

((updating))…

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App

Read More