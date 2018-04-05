State BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday, April 4, claimed that our legal cell has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court for a fair and violence-free panchayat election in Bengal. Many parts of West Bengal witnessed turbulence due to communal clashes after the Ram Navami celebrations by saffron outfits. Despite Local Imam's plea to maintain peace and stability in West Bengal's Asansol, tensions prevailed in the town till recently.

After a massive violence which caused much tension in West Bengal during the Ram Navami processions by Bharatiya Janata Party workers, the West Bengal BJP state leadership has moved to Supreme Court demanding free, fair and violence-free Panchayat polls and also the deployment of Central force during the polls. On Wednesday, April 4, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh claimed that our legal cell has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court for a fair and violence-free panchayat election in Bengal.

The leader said, “Mamata had said she wanted an Opposition-free election and that is why her party leaders have unleashed violence on the Opposition. She tweets on every occasion, then when is she quiet now?” Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal state election commissioner, Amarendra Kumar Singh met West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and expressed concern over the rising incidents of violence centered around the forthcoming panchayat polls. Days after violence simmered in the region, Tripathi also visited the affected sites and appealed for peace and stability.

West Bengal BJP Secretary approaches Supreme Court seeking deployment of CRPF during upcoming Panchayat elections in the state, Court to hear the matter tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

Many parts of West Bengal witnessed turbulence due to communal clashes after the Ram Navami celebrations by saffron outfits. Despite Local Imam’s plea to maintain peace and stability in West Bengal’s Asansol, tensions prevailed in the town till recently. Similar incidents took place in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, Aurangabad, Nawada among others. On Wednesday fresh violence was witnessed in Raiganj, a video of the incident came out in public, which displayed BJP workers being dragged and thrashed by unidentified miscreants. The saffron party has accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the incident.

