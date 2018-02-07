On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha member Sukhdeo Singh Dhindsa raised the matter of 1984 Sikh assassination after fresh evidence against a Congress leader surfaced. Dhindsa was speaking on the issue referring to the video substance released by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Manjit Singh GK. In his addressale, Dhindsa also stated that the people are waiting for justice from last 34 years. However, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu refused their demand.

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday demanded justice in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that erupted following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, after fresh evidence against a Congress leader surfaced. Referring to an alleged video of the senior Congress leader released by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Manjit Singh GK, wherein the former is allegedly seen disclosing killing Sikhs in Delhi and elsewhere, Sukhdeo Singh Dhindsa said: “When will Sikhs get justice?” “They have been waiting for justice for the last 34 years.”

The Congress members objected to Dhindsa’s raking up the issue, saying the matter is “sub judice hence could not be discussed in the House”. However, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu refused their demand. “Rules do not allow this issue to be raised. It is sub judice,” Congress member Anand Sharma said objecting to the Chair’s order. Responding to it, Naidu said: “I have allowed the matter to be raised after Dhindsa met me in my chamber and shown me the CD.

“I told him that the authenticity of the CD needs to be proved. I don’t find any objection.” Amid protests from the Congress members, Dhindsa said: “The Congress leader has made confession about the genocide.”

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots, also known as the 1984 Sikh Massacre, was a series of pogroms against Sikhs in India by anti-Sikh mobs in response to the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. Official Indian government reports numbered about 2,800 killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi. Independent sources estimate the number of deaths at about 8,000, including at least 3,000 in Delhi.