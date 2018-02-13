Hitting out at Bihar Chief Minister on his unnatural Grand Alliance statement, Former Bihar Chief Minister and a convict in fodder scam case has called Nitish Kumar a TurnCoat. While writing on his Twitter, RJD chief said if Nitish Kumar thought the same in 2015, why the hell he urged the people of Bihar to vote against Bhartiya Janata Party (Bihar) in 2015 Bihar assembly polls.

A day after the Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar criticise the very idea of broken Grand Alliance in Bihar, RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav has called Nitish Kumar a TurnCoat. While writing on his twitter, former CM tagged the story covered by NewsX and said, “Then why the hell he asked for votes to defeat Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and sought a mandate for 5 years? He could have told people that alliance would not last for more than 15 months. He is such a TurnCoat. He should have some Shame”. As former CM is in jail, so there are speculations that somebody from his party might have tweeted out the post from Lalu Yadav’s Twitter account.

Yesterday, speaking on the question of broken Grand Alliance, JD(U) chief told journalists that he knew from the beginning that Grand Alliance will not last for more than 1.5 years. He said only with his efforts, he successfully sustained the Grand Alliance for 20 months. The Grand Alliance was formed after the JD(U) and RJD faces defeat from the aggressive BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar statement came months after he resigned from the CM post in July last year citing the graft charges against then Deputy Chief Minister and Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav and again joined hands with the Bhartiya Janata Party to form National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government with two other small parties in Bihar.

Then why the hell he asked for votes to defeat BJP & sought mandate for 5 years? He could have told people that alliance would not last for more than 15 months. He is such a TurnCoat. He should have some Shame. https://t.co/IITmiUyckx — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) February 13, 2018

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi had convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Chaibasa scam case. It is consecutively the third fodder scam case in which Lalu has been found guilty. The fodder scam case, RC 68(A) / 1996, pertains to the fraudulence of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa (now in Jharkhand) district treasury during 1992-93. As former CM is in jail, so there are speculations that somebody from his party might have tweeted out the post from Lalu Yadav’s Twitter account.