The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said it was the main objective of Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) patron Mufti Mohammad Sayeed to pull out the people of Kashmir from darkness and end violence in the state and that she is ready to sacrifice her life for the welfare of people. Mufti was responding to Omar Abdullah's comment on alliance between her party PDP and Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP).

After the leader of opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Omar Abdullah took a jibe at PDP-BJP alliance and called it a “deal with the devil”, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that she is ready to go to hell to save her state. In a stinging reply to Omar’s remark, the J&K CM said she doesn’t believe in stories. She also said she can accept going to hell a hundred times to save Kashmir. “I can accept going to hell a hundred times to save this paradise. I will be happy to do that if I can be able to bring people out of this hell here. It will not be a big price for me to pay,” Mehbooba Mufti told news agency PTI.

Mufti said BJP was the strongest party in the country and those who chose them to rule the country should not be insulted. "We should not insult people who have chosen them (BJP and its alliance partners)to rule the country", she said while responding to Omar's remarks.

On Friday, during his address in the J&K Assembly, Omar Abdullah narrated the story of Faust and Satan- the pact between Satan and a person in which the latter loses his or her soul in exchange for devilish favours. He explained how it resembled with today’s situation. The former J&K CM said Mehbooba Mufti had entered into one such trade where BJP would take away her political soul. “You (Mehbooba) have also entered into such a trade politically for six years of rule. They (BJP) gave you full six years of rule with respect, dignity, honour, with a design to take away your political soul,” Omar said.

“You undertake prayers like Faust, bring change in the governance of this state so that you can restore your political soul and save yourself from the fire of hell,” he added. The National Conference (NC) leader also demanded an investigation into the killing of three Kashmiri youths in firing by security forces in Shopian district.