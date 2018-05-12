A case of negligence by the Delhi police has come under the spotlight after a woman posted her ordeal on Twitter stating that she received no help from the authorities after an autorickshaw driver verbally abused and harassed her outside the busy New Delhi railway station. A report suggests that the incident happened after the victim refused to board the vehicle as the driver was drunk and was allegedly overcharging her for traveling to Paharganj. 2 policemen have been suspended for not responding to the incident.

Another case of sexual harassment has come to light in the national capital after a woman architect posted her ordeal on Twitter alleging that an auto rickshaw driver verbally abused and harassed her while she was standing outside New Delhi railway station metro. According to a report, the victim refused to board the vehicle on Thursday evening as the driver was allegedly overcharging her for traveling to Paharganj. In her tweet, the woman further alleged that the driver was in inebriated state and tried to force her into boarding the vehicle.

Talking about the incident, the victim stated that she got no help for almost an hour after she dialed the women’s helpline. Reportedly, 2 policemen named Shibu and head constable Chander Bhan have been suspended for not responding to the incident.

In the meantime, the victim forced open the police kiosk and locked the driver inside. “I got a call from a policeman after some time and even he repeated that someone would come within five minutes. No one arrived even after half an hour,” she said.

@DelhiPolice shame on you that i had to beat him up myself! I kept begging your people for help. Kindly Take the required action on the person behind the call. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @delhipolice pic.twitter.com/2fGbcPXP5v — sumaiya (@sumaiya1704) May 10, 2018

Speaking to media, DCP (railways) Parvez Ahmed said, “We requested the woman to record her statement. We checked the number on which she had called for help and found that the policemen on duty were busy with other work. They have been suspended for not performing their duty and an inquiry has been initiated against them”.

According to a report, the accused named Khursheed was caught by the Delhi Police after the victim clicked his picture using her phone. On investigation, the police found him to be a native of Bihar’s Darbhanga region and that he was driving the rickshaw on rent. He used to stay on the footpath near Kamla Market. A case of outraging the modesty of a woman has been registered against him.

