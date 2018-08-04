A Tamil Nadu based woman was arrested for biting off a chunk of her husband's penis while he caught her with another man in Thuraimoolai village near Gudiyatham in Vellore district on Monday, July 30. The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 294(b) (obscenity in public), 324 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons).

Jayanthi, a 45-year-old woman was arrested by Vellore police for biting off a part of her husband’s penis during a fight with him after the husband caught her with another man. The incident took place on Monday morning, July 30, in Thuraimoolai village near Gudiyatham in Vellore district, Tamil Nadu. It came to light after locals of the village took the bleeding Senthamarai, the husband, to the Vellore government hospital and then later to Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and hospital in Chennai for better healthcare.

The accused had gone out with her farmer husband to watch a play in the district, but went away with her lover, said police officer Prakash Babu. When Jayanti did not return after more than an hour, it was then her husband went to look for her.

Later he found that she was in a close contact with her lover. The incident was followed by a scuffle, during which her husband’s tunic fell off and she bit off a part of his penis and ran away with her lover.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 294(b) (obscenity in public), 324 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons) among others.

Police added that the woman has confessed to the crime when she was produced in the court and the vitim is being recuperated in hospital.

