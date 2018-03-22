A woman in Surat hanged herself to death after being forced to cook and eat meat. She was constantly harassed by her husband and his uncle, which made her take this extreme step. The culprits in connection with the case have now been booked by the police, while further investigation is underway.

A man in Surat has been booked in connection with the death of his 22-year-old wife Chandni, who had died on March 18 after allegedly hanging herself at her residence. However, the police had initially registered a case of accidental death. The latest updates reveal that the woman had committed suicide due to being constantly harassed by her husband and his uncle and was forced to cook and intake meat. According to reports, Chandni’s father Kaushal Pande who is a resident of Bilimora in Navsari had filed a complaint against Chandni’s husband and his uncle under abetment to suicide.

The two culprits, Vedprakash alias Suraj Upadhyay and his uncle Manoj Upadhyay, who are residents of Jay Jalaram Nagar Society in Dindoli have been booked for harassing and encouraging Chandni to commit suicide. Police said, “The accused used to harass the woman over cooking issues due to which she ended her life.” Chandni’s husband Vedprakash started harassing her after their marriage in April 2016. He forced her to cook and eat mutton after which she took the extreme step.

Initially, Vedprakash used to harass her but later he was joined by Manoj in the crime. They together insulted Chandni’s cooking skills and tortured her for not bringing anything as dowry from her home after marriage. Meanwhile, these incidents were revealed by Chandni to her parents when she went to visit them. But her family thought that everything would be solved in due course. However, the harassment continued and reached such a level that Chandni couldn’t take it anymore and decided to end her life by committing suicide.

