A video of a 40-year-old woman committing suicide in Hyderabad, identified as Saritha has surfaced the social media which startled many local dwellers. She committed suicide at a place where stones are extracted in Guzalrama on Thursday, claimed Jagadgiri Gutta police station. In the horrific video, Saritha was captured when she approached the water body, the locals of the area recorded the video on a cellphone. They, however, tried to stop the woman but she jumped into the deep water pit, she could not be rescued and succumbed.

According to P Srinivas, inspector, the deceased was a mother of a 10-year-old son, studying in Class 4 and was a native of Shapur Nagar, Jeedimetla. Her husband is a businessman. This is not the first time someone has committed suicide at this location. Familiar horrific incidents have occurred in the past at the stone quarry. According to reports, 4 people have committed suicide in the last few months at the same location.

In the past, another incident occurred in Surat where a woman jumped from her fifth-floor residence and died being saddened by the grief over the death of her husband in a road accident. CCTV footage from the apartment captured the moment she fell from the house. According to a report published in IndiaSpend, in 2015, the number of students who committed suicide stood at 8,934. In 2015, Maharashtra reported most student suicide cases with 1,230 cases out of 8,934. Which is followed by Tamil Nadu (955 cases) and Chattisgarh with 625 cases.The factors that contribute to committing suicide include family problems, illness, drug abuse/addiction, love affairs, failure in examination, poverty, property dispute and much more. Apart from these factors, another factor that has to lead to an excessive number of suicides is gender bias.