Navi Mumbai Police have claimed that woman cop who went missing in April 2016 was murdered. One of the accused told the police that Ashwini Bidre-Gore after killing was dumped in a creek near Vasai. After the investigation, police have added section 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the statements given by Philanikar. Police officials have said that we can disclose much related to the matter as we have not found the body.

Nearly 2 years after a 37-year-old woman assistant police inspector Ashwini Bidre-Gore went missing, Navi Mumbai police have added murder charges against the four accused in the case. Last year in December, police had arrested the main accused in the case, a senior inspector with the security branch of Thane (rural), 52-year-old Abhay Kurundkar. Four days after arresting both the accused, the police had also arrested nephew of Bhartiya Janata Party leader Eknath Khadse, 44-year-old Rajish Patil from Jalgaon. While Kundan Bhandari, 51, driver of Kurundkar was arrested on February 23 and Mahesh Phalnikar, 48, a close friend of Kurundkar was arrested from Pune on February 27.

In the investigation, Phalnikar informs the police that Gore was murdered and her body was dumped in a creek near Vasai. Police is yet to find Gore’s body which went missing on April 11, 2016. Talking about the case, Tushar Doshi, deputy commissioner of police (crime) said, “We have added section 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the statements given by Philanikar.” After questioning about the case, police produced Bhandari and Phalnikar before the judicial custody, which sent both of them to police remand till March 5 and 9 respectively as per police demand. A crime branch official said that although Gore was married, she was in a relationship with Kurundkar.

ALSO READ: Holi horror! 16-year-old boy beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Alwar

Photos and videos received by police underlined the police’s suspect of their relation. Kurundkar was arrested based on technical evidence.The police had also sought the court’s permission to conduct narco and brain mapping test on Kurundkar and Patil. Their statements helped the police to arrest the other two accused in the case. Inspector Sangeeta Alphonso, who has been appointed by the CM’s office to supervise the investigation, said, “We cannot disclose much as we have not found the body.”

ALSO READ: Gauri Lankesh murder case: SIT takes man into custody for questioning

ALSO READ: Tripura Elections 2018 results LIVE updates: BJP to paint the state saffron as Reds sit on the brink

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App