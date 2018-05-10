The police officer added that the woman was at the Bijasen Mata temple in Tarsama village when she chopped off her tongue. Addressing media over the incident, a police officer said that the woman took the step out of her own faith. Recently, a girl from Bihar scooped out her left at a temple of Goddess Durga.

India is a country which is known for its devotion and faith it has in Gods and in order to fulfill this, the people do not seem to be scared of going a step ahead. Recently, a woman hailing from Madhya Pradesh cut off her tongue and offered it to a temple situated in Morena. After the woman had cut off her tongue, other devotees present at the temple rushed her to a nearby hospital where she is currently said to be undergoing a surgery.

The woman who had chopped off her tongue was later identified as 45-year-old, Guddi Tomar. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police said that the victim is said to be a great devotee of Goddess Durga. The police officer added that she was at the Bijasen Mata temple in Tarsama village when she chopped off her tongue. A witness added that soon after she cut off her tongue, the lady fell unconscious and was taken to Morena’s district hospital on Wednesday.

Addressing media over the incident, a police officer said that the woman took the step out of her own ‘faith and belief’. Further disclosing the matter, the husband of the woman said that she was in a habit of visiting Bijasen Mata temple in Tarsama village at least twice a day. He added that she had been visiting the temple since the time they got married. As per a report by TOI, the husband said, “We have three sons. My wife is a devotee of Goddess Durga. She suddenly sliced off her tongue yesterday afternoon when she was offering prayers at the temple.”

This is not the first time that a devotee has gone ahead and offered his own body part to the Gods. Recently, a girl from Bihar scooped out her left at a temple of Goddess Durga.

