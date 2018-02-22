A 67-year-old woman died in Gurugram's Columbia Asia hospital after a botched up operation for stone in her gall bladder as per her son. The hospital billed him Rs 17 lakh for total four surgeries after his mother died of a cardiac arrest. The police have accepted the complaint but are waiting for a detailed report from the chief medical officer before registering an FIR in the case.

Hospitals in India, in the past few years, have been under the scanner largely because of their negligence and inefficiency in providing the right kind of treatment to the patients. After Max Hospital was in headlines for wrongly declaring a baby boy dead in November last year, the latest case of casual attitude on the hospital’s behalf has been reported from a Gurugram hospital. A man has filed a complaint against a private hospital alleging negligence that led to his 67-year-old mother’s death. He accused the hospital of a botched up surgery of his mother for which he was made to pay Rs 17 lakh. His mother died just 18 days after the surgery.

The deceased, Savitri Devi, was admitted to the Columbia Asia hospital on January 8, where she had an operation for stone in her gall bladder. She died later due to a cardiac arrest. The hospital has so far maintained that there was no such surgery performed on the deceased. On receiving a complaint from her son in the case, the police are investigating the case but are yet to register an FIR. The police are waiting for the medical reports of the woman before making a move in any direction.

Savitri Devi was a resident of Alwar and had been admitted to the hospital for removal of stone in her bile duct as per Dr Chaitanya Pathania of the hospital. The doctor’s statement to TOI contradicts the claims of her son Rajendra Singh who alleged that his mother was admitted to be operated for stone in her gall bladder, which further worsened the situation as she complained of severe stomach ache after the surgery. In his complaint to the police, Singh stated that his mother underwent three more operations after the first one and later died of cardiac arrest on January 26.

The police have confirmed that a complaint has been submitted to the chief medical officer and an FIR will be registered in the case only after the officer’s recommendations. Meanwhile, the hospital has denied the allegations and said that the family was informed about the risks in the operation and their consent was taken before treating the patient.

“The patient and the family were informed in detail of the risks and complications that are likely and the procedure was undertaken with appropriate consent,” Dr Pathania told TOI. He further added that the complications involved in the operation were very risky and her age and nutritional status made it more difficult but the doctors did their jobs appropriately.

“Unfortunately, the patient had a known complication during the procedure, which was identified and she was taken up for exploration and repair, as a very high-risk case due to her age and nutritional status. The patient was being continuously monitored in ICU where she suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away on January 26,” said Pathania.

