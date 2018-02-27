A woman from human resource department of a company based in Gurgaon, Haryana has accused her boss of repeatedly raping her, compelling her to engage in unnatural sex and threatened her if she complains to police, claimed police on Tuesday, February 27. The assailant has been charged under section 377 for unnatural offences.

In a horrific incident, a woman, a human resource manager of a company in Haryana’s Gurgaon has accused her boss of repeatedly raping her, compelling her to engage in unnatural sex, and threatening to make her “life hell”, after the woman refused to give in to his demands, police said on Tuesday, February 27. The assailant has been charged under section 377 for unnatural offences, causing hurt by means of poison with the intent to commit an offence and criminal intimidation. The woman claimed in her complaint that the accused asked her to have lunch with him within a week after she joined a new workplace, a company based in Sohna Road in May yesteryear and he kept harassing her.

The woman said, “during the lunch, he used vulgar language and touched me inappropriately. I resisted his advances. The very next day he started to harass me at work and held me back in the office till late hours.” The woman also added that the accused warned her against reporting the abuse, saying he had shot a video of raping her. After the heinous incident, he started blackmailing her and took her to Amritsar, Kullu, Manali and Jaipur where he forced himself on her and engaged in unnatural sex.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, between 2014 and 2015, cases of sexual harassment within office premises have been doubled from 57 to 119, there has also been a 51% increase in sexual harassment cases at other places related to work, as per the data, cases increased from 469 in 2014 to 714 in 2015. A survey done by the Indian National Bar Association (INBA) revealed that victims/survivors of sexual harassment came from all backgrounds, ages, and professions and offenders/perpetrators could be vendors, suppliers, managers, supervisors and peers.

