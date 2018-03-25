A 28-year-old woman allegedly abducted her ex-boyfriend's 3-month-old daughter from Seemapuri, Delhi after he refused to meet her. When on Friday afternoon, March 24, Deepak, the father could not find his daughter he reported the matter to the police. Laxmi was found by Sahibabad Police, who later handed herself to the police in the national capital. On asking about the toddler, she told them that she had left her at the Chamunda Mandir in Sahidabad.

According to the national crime data, Delhi had the highest incidence of murder, abduction among 19 other cities with a population of more than 2 million in the year 2016 | for pictorial representation only |

A 28-year-old woman allegedly kidnapped her ex-boyfriend’s 3-month-old daughter from Seemapuri, Delhi after he refused to meet her. Police said, that the accused, Laxmi had abducted the young girl child and abandoned her at a temple. Police also added the woman abducted the child in order to teach the young girl’s father, Deepak, a lesson. When on Friday afternoon, March 24, Deepak could not find his daughter he reported the matter to the police.

Police said that they started searching the accused after the father told them that he suspected his ex-girlfriend’s involvement in the crime. Laxmi was found by Sahibabad Police, who later handed herself to the police in the national capital. On asking about the toddler, she told them that she had left her at the Chamunda Mandir in Sahidabad. Delhi Police contracted Sahibabad Police for further details but by then had already received information about the toddler from the near residents near the Chamunda temple.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police arrests UPSC aspirant for abducting a 5-year-old boy

After rescuing the infant was taken to a private hospital in Sahidabad, Ghaziabad for treatment and was later handed over to the family and she is in a stable condition. According to the national crime data, Delhi had the highest incidence of murder, abduction among 19 other cities with a population of more than 2 million in the year 2016. The data was released on November 30, 2017.

ALSO READ: Chennai rape case convict Daswant gets death sentence over rape and murder of a minor girl

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh police rescue 2 minors who were raped for 15 days; 7 arrested, 2 absconding

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App