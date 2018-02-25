The victim identified as 22-year-old B Yakaiah breathed his last at a hospital in Telangana after he was set on fire by her fiance and her alleged lover just a few hours before the couple was set to tie the knot. The incident took place on Monday and the victim died on Saturday, February 24. The accused fiance and her alleged lover attacked the soon-to-be groom right outside her house in Madharam village in Jangaon district in Telangana, Hyderabad. The wedding of the couple was fixed by Aruna's parents about a month ago.

In a shocking incident being reported from Hyderabad, a woman set her finance on fire just two days before their wedding with the help of her lover. The accused woman has been identified as a 20-year-old who reportedly didn’t want to marry her fiance who was chosen by her parents. The victim identified as 22-year-old B Yakaiah breathed his last at a hospital in Telangana after he was set on fire by her fiance and her alleged lover just a few hours before the couple was set to tie the knot. The incident took place on Monday and the victim died on Saturday, February 24.

The accused fiance and her alleged lover attacked the soon-to-be groom right outside her house in Madharam village in Jangaon district in Telangana, Hyderabad. The accused were later identified as Aruna, the fiance and Balaswamy the lover. In his statement issued to the police, the victim accused the two of pouring petrol and setting him on fire. As per reports, the wedding of the couple was fixed by Aruna’s parents about a month ago. Yakaiah was a resident of nearby Kanchanpally village in Telangana.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that the parents of the girl were aware of her relationship with Balaswamy but never approved of it. The police officer said, “Even though Aruna agreed to marry Yakaiah, it seems she continued her relationship with Balaswamy and when it became clear that her parents won’t relent, they planned to get rid of Yakaiah”. Further disclosing the matter the police stated that the girl had called the victim to meet her outside her house. As soon as Yakaiah reached the home, Balaswamy attacked the victim by throwing petrol over him and setting him on fire. The further told the poeple that he committed suicide.

ALSO READ: Frustrated over constant wails mother throws 25-day-old daughter in garbage dump in Delhi; dies

As per locals present there it was found that the deceased had planned to move in with her would-be wife in a small house in the village after the marriage. The parents had also performed a housewarming ceremony in the presence of Aruna.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Mohamed Salah inspires Liverpool to 4-1 victory against struggling West Ham

ALSO READ: Sridevi dies at 54: Sports fraternity reacts to Bollywood legend’s sudden demise

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App