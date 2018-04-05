Uttar Pradesh Member of Parliament (MP) Chhote Lal Kharwar on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining about UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and making allegations that he was scolded and thrown out. In reply to MP’s letter Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly assured him that action will be taken.

Uttar Pradesh Member of Parliament (MP) Chhote Lal Kharwar on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining about UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and making allegations that he was scolded and thrown out. He also alleged that UP CM makes discrimination between him and other parliamentarians. MP Chhote Lal Kharwar, 45, who represents Uttar Pradesh’s Robertsganj constituency, in the letter stated he is facing discrimination by the Adityanath administration and nobody is paying any heed to his complaints.

In reply to MP’s letter Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly assured him that action will be taken, NDTV reported. Kharwar said he met the state party chief Mahendra Nath Pandey thrice but he did not get any help. He has also named another leader, Sunil Bansal. He also mentioned that he received death threats a number of times but police did not file his complaint, the reason he finally wrote to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“You see, I exhausted all my options internally within the party, that is why I went to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. You please check at the local level and see if you can find any instances of wrongdoing against me. If not, then why is this happening?” Chhote Lal told NDTV. Chhote Lal said, “He thought after Adityanath came to power last year, the rampant corruption in the district administration and forest department in the Chandauli district near his constituency would finally come to an end but his own land was shown as encroached forest land by the administration.”

