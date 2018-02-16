The two criminals, Salim Ali and Irshad Ahmad, were seen holding placards that read that they won't get involved in any crime in the future. They said that they do not want to be hunted down like other criminals and want to live peacefully with their families. The two offenders, who face nine cases of loot and murder each, were recently released on bail.

Fearing that they might get killed in non-stop encounters by the Uttar Pradesh police after the ongoing crackdown on criminals, two goons on Thursday walked around the Kairana town pleading for forgiveness. They were seen holding placards that read that they won’t get involved in any crime in the future. The placards also read that won’t do any illegal activities and will work hard to earn money through fair means.

The two criminals, Salim Ali and Irshad Ahmad, accused in several murder and loot cases also handed over an affidavit to Shamli SP Ajay Pal Sharma with the same pledge. “We want to turn away from crime for good though there are several cases registered against us at the Shamli and Kairana police stations. We do not want to be hunted down like other criminals. We want to live peacefully with our families,”Salim told Times of India.

The two offenders, who face nine cases of loot and murder each, were recently released on bail. This comes in the wake of recent encounters conducted by the Uttar Pradesh police to lower down crime rates in the state. Kairana station officer Bhagwat Singh said it’s good that they are turning away from crime. He said the main goal of the police is to ensure that there is less crime and those who leave the misdeeds and lead a normal life.

Stressing on maintaining law and order in the state, he said police will keep a close watch on the criminals. A total of 40 dreaded criminals have been killed in 1200 encounters. Between March 20, 2017, and January 31, 2018, the UP police have carried out 1,142 encounters since Yogi Adityanath took over as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.