A group of youngsters sold intoxicated biscuits to at least 13 passengers on the Bengaluru bound Yeshwantpur Express before robbing them of their valuables. The family woke up at the Gudur station in Nellore to realize that gold jewelry and other valuables were missing from their luggage. Police are currently investigating the case.

When the Yeshwantpur Express left Jodhpur station for Bengaluru on Wednesday, little did the passengers know that they would end up losing all their valuables by the time they reach their destination. At least 13 passengers were robbed of their belongings in a plot which resembles Bollywood movies. Pulling off a stunning theft, a group of boys sedated the passengers and fled with all their belongings. The passengers were given intoxicated biscuits and were left unconscious getting robbed thereafter.The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday according to reports on the Bengaluru bound train.

Few young boys sold biscuits to the passengers on board which made them drowsy and lose consciousness. Some of the passengers were left with serious health consequences after consuming the intoxicated biscuits and were admitted to a local hospital, confirmed the police after registering a complaint. As per reports, the youngsters allegedly fled away with all the valuables of the passengers and are yet to be identified by the police. It was only when the train reached the Gudur station in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh that the family members realized that several items were missing from their luggage and that they were robbed. A police complaint was filed at the Nellore station at around 4 am. Six of the thirteen members suffered serious health issues and are being treated in a local hospital.

ALSO READ: To promote local language, railway tickets in Karnataka to be printed in Kannada soon

“We are trying to get the CCTV footage of the station from where they boarded the train that could show what exactly happened. Right now, there is no clarity on how many people were there, and who those people were. We are talking to eyewitnesses and railway staff to understand if they got on to the train with the intention to rob or if it was a prank and how did they flee,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by the NDTV.

Robbing on trains has been controlled by the Indian Railways to a large extent with the regular use of warnings, hoardings and video messages. But every once in a while, small mistakes lead to a big blunder and this case was one such. The use of sedative to and drugs for theft on coaches are difficult to be caught but the authorities are trying their best to keep things under control.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police beats biker like a stray dog; brutality caught on camera

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App